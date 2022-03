TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has launched a new emergency alert system for local residents and businesses. BaltCo Alert, Baltimore County’s official emergency alert system, is now up and running, providing residents and businesses with a new, opt-in service that will enhance emergency readiness by notifying county residents and businesses of urgent situations that may require efforts to prepare or lifesaving actions. … Continue reading "Baltimore County launches new emergency alert system for residents, businesses" The post Baltimore County launches new emergency alert system for residents, businesses appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO