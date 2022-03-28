A Woman’s Journey

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivy Kwan Arce had been living in New York City for less than a year when in 1990, a poster on the subway caught her attention. It read, “Women don’t get AIDS—they just die from it.” The bottom of the poster included a list of HIV risk factors for...

POZ

Houston HIV Nonprofit FLAS Launches “Project Vive” to Reach Latinos

FLAS, an HIV nonprofit in Houston that serves the city’s Latino population, launched Project Vive to help educate and test Spanish-speaking communities, reports ABC13.com. Bolstered by a federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the HIV project hopes to reach marginalized communities that experience poverty, low literacy levels and a lack of health insurance. Its HIV education efforts also include fighting stigma, connecting people to care and treatment and raising awareness about pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a pill or injection that prevents HIV-negative people from contracting the virus.
HOUSTON, TX
POZ

HIV Criminalization Awareness Day 2022

Monday, February 28, marks HIV Criminalization Awareness Day (HCAD) 2022. The first-annual event is spearheaded by the Sero Project, a nonprofit that fights HIV crime laws, along with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and other HIV advocacy groups across the globe. “This date is significant,” the organizers write, “in that...
SOCIETY
A Conversation About HIV and the Issues Black Women Face

In honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, marked annually on March 10, AIDS United caught up with Violet, a patient navigator at Quality Comprehensive Health Care. Violet has over seven years of experience in the human services field and has specialized training in enhanced patient navigation and working with women living with HIV. Violet’s favorite quote is, “Whether you think you can or not, you’re right,” Henry Ford.
HEALTH
Slate

In the 1940s, a young interior decorator fought California for recognition of her gender and her name. This is how she won.

This piece is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture. On July 1, 1941, a 29-year-old interior decorator walked into a Los Angeles courthouse and filed a request that vanishingly few law clerks would have processed before: As a part of her gender transition, she wanted to change her name on her legal documents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

First single US woman to adopt internationally shares her journey

Marjorie Margolies was the first unmarried American to adopt an international child back in 1970. She would go on to raise eleven children, all while working as an Emmy-winning journalist, a Congresswoman and the founder of “Women’s Campaign International.” TODAY’s Hoda Kotb speaks to Margolies about her latest memoir and the life lessons she learned along the way.March 15, 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
POZ

Making Conscious Decisions—Every Day

Conscious decisions. When it comes to managing both her HIV and her mental health, those two simple words guide the wellness journey of Keiva Lei Cadena, 46, director of harm reduction services at Kumukahi Health & Wellness in Hawaii. “That’s my mantra!” declares the exuberant Cadena, who was diagnosed with HIV in 2004.
MENTAL HEALTH
POZ

New Study Tests Three mRNA HIV Vaccine Candidates

A new clinical trial testing experimental HIV vaccines that use the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology as highly effective COVID-19 vaccines is now underway. The three vaccine candidates deliver different versions of HIV spike proteins, which the virus uses to enter cells. After more than three decades of research, scientists...
SCIENCE
POZ

The Other Viral Pandemic

You’ve probably read about the national Ending the HIV Epidemic plan, launched in 2019 with the goal of reducing new HIV rates by 90% by 2030. Well, last year the federal government released a similar strategy for battling viral hepatitis. That nationwide effort aims to prevent new hepatitis cases, improve health outcomes and reduce health inequities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The 74

3 COVID Learning Success Case Studies

Despite constant learning disruption, some U.S. schools achieved record-breaking graduation rates and student engagement during the pandemic, according to a new national report.  In one Massachusetts school, a midday “office hours” block became permanent — time for students to vent, unwind, and deep focus. In a Colorado school district, school-run food drives doubled as a chance […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POZ

Questions for Your Doctor About Overall Health

Your doctor or primary health provider isn’t just there to run your HIV numbers and send you on your merry way. If they’re worth their salt, then they’re also there to discuss every aspect of your health—physical, mental and spiritual—and to give you advice and options.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

Poet Sarah Frank Receives the Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award

Sarah Frank, a college freshman whose uses her voice and poetry to “raise greater awareness around stigma, bigotry, health and social justice,” is the second recipient of the Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award, announced the National AIDS Memorial, which spearheads the $5,000 prize with funding from ViiV Healthcare.
ENTERTAINMENT
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

