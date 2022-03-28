ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Police: Cambria Co. woman found with heroin, meth

By Alexis Loya
 17 hours ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Logan Township police arrested a woman after they reportedly found a large number of drugs and drug paraphernalia on her.

On March 24 around 9 p.m., police were sent to the area of Colonel Drake Highway for a possible DUI driver. They were given a description of the vehicle, and they found it at a business nearby.

Altoona man arrested on gun, drug charges

Jessica Nave, 40, of Patton, was the passenger of the vehicle, according to police. On her, they found 60 wax packets of suspected heroin, 2 baggies of suspected methamphetamine, suspected MDMA coated gummy bears and drug paraphernalia.

Nave was charged with possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She’s currently lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post her $50,000 cash bond.

Police did not release information regarding the driver.

