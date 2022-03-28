Police: Cambria Co. woman found with heroin, meth

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Logan Township police arrested a woman after they reportedly found a large number of drugs and drug paraphernalia on her.

On March 24 around 9 p.m., police were sent to the area of Colonel Drake Highway for a possible DUI driver. They were given a description of the vehicle, and they found it at a business nearby.

Jessica Nave, 40, of Patton, was the passenger of the vehicle, according to police. On her, they found 60 wax packets of suspected heroin, 2 baggies of suspected methamphetamine, suspected MDMA coated gummy bears and drug paraphernalia.

Nave was charged with possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She’s currently lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post her $50,000 cash bond.

Police did not release information regarding the driver.

