BOSTON (CBS) — The federal government now has a plan to clean up a 3.7-mile stretch of the lower Neponset River. Lawmakers said Monday it’s the first step toward making the river clean and safe. “The federal government has officially recognized the dangerous pollution in the Neponset river,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said at the announcement in Mattapan. The stretch of water has been added to the Superfund National Priorities List by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This select portion of the river, which runs through Hyde Park, Mattapan, Dorchester and Milton, contains elevated levels of PCBs, according to EPA studies. “Decades of industrial dumping...

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO