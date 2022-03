Authorities are still searching for survivors of the massive 50-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania that left three people dead and two dozen hospitalised. The crash occurred around 11am on Monday on Interstate 81 near Minersville, which prompted Schuyll County to declare a mass casualty event. The search for victims and survivors continued on Tuesday, with officials noting that the official death toll could rise as responders continue to dig through the wreckage. Authorities are unclear on what exactly caused the crash, but it reportedly involved numerous semi-trucks that smashed into each other on the road side. Several of those trucks...

