For those watching the news, anti-vaccination movements seem to be evolving, with both new tactics and a new watchword—liberty, rather than conspiracy. As 2021 neared its end, protests against mandatory COVID vaccination policies spread across Europe. In city centers, placards and their holders shouted "freedom" and asserted the right, as one sign expressed it, to "use your own judgment". Then, earlier this year, the "Freedom Convoy," funded in part by donations from American citizens, brought the Canadian capital and border crossings to a standstill. Similar trucker protests appeared in France and the U.S.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO