The Bear River girls lacrosse team last week continued its dominant run to begin the season, taking down their cross-valley rivals in the process. On Thursday night, the Lady Bears headed down south to take on Box Elder. The Bears came out of the gates swinging, striking first blood in the first few seconds of the game. The Lady Bears continued to insert their will throughout the first half and led 12-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Lady Bears again continued scoring to finish the game off with a triumphant 19-3 victory.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO