There's no doubt that the pandemic has changed so many of our daily habits, especially the way many of us work. Many were able to forego their grinding commutes, transitioning to remotely working at home instead. But that shift has brought on its own set of challenges, especially for families with children who were also moving over to online learning at the same time. Many parents found themselves in need of quiet spaces that could be dedicated for work, resulting in renewed interest in home offices that could either be set up somewhere inside the home—or even better, somewhere in the backyard.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 15 HOURS AGO