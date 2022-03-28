Teen dies after being shot in head while getting water out of car in Wissinoming

A 15-year-old who was shot Thursday night in Philadelphia has died from his injuries, police said Monday.

Sean Toomey was shot around 9:12 p.m. Thursday on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street in the city's Wissinoming section. Police said the teen succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon.

Sean Toomey

Police say Toomey was getting water from the car at the time of the shooting.

Officials say at the same time across the street, there were two male suspects pulling on a woman's car door as she drove into her apartment complex.

That woman called her boyfriend for help and by the time that boyfriend got outside, police say the two suspects ran off - but then shots were fired. Police have ruled out the boyfriend.

"I heard the two pops and I thought it was firecrackers," said Sean's father, John, during an interview. "But it only takes a second to grab some water and get in the house and he wasn't coming back in. So I got curious, I put my sweatshirt on, and I went outside and I saw him lying on my neighbor's lawn."

That's when Toomey discovered his own son had been shot, once in the head, once in the side.

Right now police are not sure if the teen was caught in the crossfire or if he was targeted.

"You can't describe it. It's not something I want anyone to experience," John Toomey said.

The Toomeys say Sean loved sports, especially the Eagles, and kept to himself.

The investigation is ongoing.