Drive by Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock any Thursday, Friday or Saturday night and you will see the restaurant packed with diners and wait times that could exceed an hour. It's completely normal in Lubbock to wait for a table to open up at Texas Roadhouse during the weekend. Even with recent renovations to Texas Roadhouse, wait times are up and loyal customers are willing to wait.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO