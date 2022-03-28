ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EU's Vestager says no antitrust concerns yet about cloud computing

By Foo Yun Chee
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - Cloud computing, in which Amazon and Microsoft are the biggest players followed by Alphabet’s Google, doesn’t pose competition concerns yet because of Europe’s Gaia-X initiative, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Monday.

Cloud computing services have seen demand soar, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have become a big driver of growth at the big tech companies, with AWS generating 13% of Amazon’s revenue last year and 74% of its operating income while Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud unit, of which Azure is a big chunk, brought in 37% of its overall sales.

The market power of the big companies has sparked unease at smaller rivals in recent years, with German software provider NextCloud, France’s OVHcloud and two other companies filing complaints about Microsoft’s cloud practices to Vestager.

“No, so far we’ve had no concerns,” Vestager told Reuters in an interview when asked if she was worried about companies potentially abusing their dominance.

She said Gaia-X, a project to create secure and efficient cloud data that seeks to reduce the EU bloc’s dependence on Silicon Valley giants, would boost competition.

“This is not something that we are engaged in, but I basically see it as pro-competitive when you have someone to show potential customers that there are more than two giants where you can place your business,” she said.

An industry study last year cited respondents worried about unfair terms imposed by some software companies to access their cloud infrastructure, unfair licence terms and bundling of software products with cloud infrastructure services.

Microsoft has said that it makes its software available to customers across all environments, including those of other cloud providers. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU's Vestager aims for March deal on tech rules

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission aims to clinch a fast-tracked deal with EU lawmakers and countries by the end of March on new rules to rein in the powers of Alphabet’s Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft, Europe’s antitrust chief said on Wednesday. Margrethe Vestager,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margrethe Vestager
protocol.com

Why Bill Gates’ climate VC firm is focused on the tech we don’t have

Breakthrough Energy has emerged as one of the most prominent climate venture capital and policy shops in the U.S. That’s perhaps unsurprising given it’s the brainchild of Bill Gates, a guy you’ve probably heard of. Gates himself put a lot of the thinking behind Breakthrough Energy in...
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#European Union#Google Cloud#Antitrust#Alphabet#Aws#Intelligent Cloud#German#Nextcloud#Ovhcloud
pymnts

Today in Retail: H&M Sells Competing Brands on Its Website; UK Online Grocery Shopping Market Well Ahead of US

Today in retail, the roller-coaster ride continues for Warby Parker’s stock, while relationship commerce is helping brands reduce their customer acquisition costs. Plus, Williams-Sonoma is reimagining its stores to appeal to omnichannel shoppers. Shoppers are showing the power of the pocketbook by rebuffing efforts by some apparel retailers and...
RETAIL
thefastmode.com

PLDT's Smart Deploys E2E Network Slicing PoC on 5G SA Network

PLDT’s wireless unit Smart Communications has successfully deployed a fully functional, end-to-end network slicing Proof of Concept (PoC) on its 5G Stand Alone (SA) network. The PoC was completed at the PLDT-Smart Technology Laboratory (Technolab) in Makati City this month. This development is the latest milestone in PLDT and Smart’s foray into network slicing over the last two years. The end-to-end Network Slicing system at the Technolab is composed of slicing functions from each part of the network—Access, Transport and Core. This is a first in the Philippines, as PLDT and Smart join the first few global operators who have implemented 5G standard network slicing with “Slice Controller” for each part of the network.
TECHNOLOGY
FOXBusiness

Russia blocks NY pension systems from dumping $300M in Moscow stocks

New York’s pension systems want to dump nearly $300 million invested in the Moscow stock market, but can’t because Russia has blocked foreigners from selling shares. Since Russia began its invasion and brutal attacks on Ukraine, the trustees of all five NYC employee pension systems have voted to divest from $185.9 million in Russian companies and securities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
HackerNoon

Decentralized Computing & Storage vs. Legacy Cloud Solutions

Decentralized computing and storage network that doesn't rely on any central authority is a better solution. Centralized services like AWS are vulnerable to outages, and as the world increasingly moves towards decentralized applications, these services will become increasingly irrelevant. Aleph.im is built on the blockchain and uses a distributed storage system that allows users to store files and data in a secure and secure manner. The network will make it possible to run serverless code in a decentralized way, making it possible for projects to further decentralize their stack. This is a critically important development for blockchain ecosystems.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Cloud computing and XBox growth behind rise in Microsoft's carbon emissions

Microsoft is promising "stronger steps" to help reduce its carbon emissions after a surge in 2021 caused by increased demand for its cloud and devices like the Xbox. Microsoft took a step backwards in 2021 on its goal, first aired in 2020, to become carbon negative by 2030. The company disclosed a significant 23% rise in carbon output in its 2021 sustainability report.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Indian space startup is the winner of Qualcomm’s hardware challenge

Dhruva Space, a space-tech startup with its low earth orbit satellite to enable 5G Radio Access Network, is the winner of the sixth edition of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge. Ossus Biorenewable, with its innovative smart autonomous bioreactor generating green hydrogen from industrial effluents and Nimble Vision with its Ni-Smart...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Global Carmakers Raided By EU And UK Antitrust Regulators

EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided several automotive companies and associations in several countries on suspicion of breaching the bloc's cartel rules. The European Commission also sent companies requests for information, it said without disclosing company names. "The inspections and requests for information concern possible collusion in relation to the...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Microsoft faces cloud antitrust charges after OVHcloud files suit

The French cloud computing firm OVHcloud has filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft in the EU alleging that its software doesn't work as well on other cloud services. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the complaint was filed with the European Commission last summer though it hasn't been reported on up until now.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Automotive Sector Back In EU's Antitrust Crosshairs

EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided several automotive companies and associations in several countries on suspicion of breaching the bloc's cartel rules. The European Commission also sent companies requests for information, it said without disclosing company names. "The inspections and requests for information concern possible collusion in relation to the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

France’s OVHcloud Files Antitrust Complaint Against Microsoft’s Cloud Services

OVHcloud, a French cloud computing company, is filing an antitrust complaint against Microsoft in Europe, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (March 16). This adds more fuel to the fire on recent critiques of Microsoft’s competitive practices, although the company has mostly avoided much of the controversy that its tech rivals have experienced.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

381K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy