Colorado Springs, CO

Letter to the Editor: On Judge Jackson’s confirmation

By Letter to the Editor
Colorado Springs Independent
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI just keep thinking how very strange it is that the Supreme Court of this land has only ever had one other public defender hold a seat. And, I keep thinking about how often Judge Jackson was literally put on the defensive by several republicans as they slammed her conscientious representation...

