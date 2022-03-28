ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Solid in return

Gafford had 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 16 minutes...

Daniel Gafford
CBS Sports

Warriors' Draymond Green: Will sit out Monday

Green (rest) will not play Monday at Memphis, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. The Warriors will rest Green, Klay Thompson and Otto Porter Jr. as they finish out a back-to-back set on the road in Memphis. The reeling Warriors, who've cratered since losing Stephen Curry (foot), appear to be content to fall to the No. 3 seed in the West with the playoffs fast approaching. Expect Green to return to action Wednesday against Phoenix.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cavs' Evan Mobley (ankle) will not return Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled center Evan Mobley (ankle) out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Mobley suffered what appeared to be a sprained ankle in the first half of Monday's game was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after halftime. Kevin Love started in his spot during the second half.
NBA
Reuters

Wizards send Warriors to fifth loss in last six games

Rookie Corey Kispert shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 25 points to help the Washington Wizards past the Golden State Warriors, 123-115, on Sunday. Kispert’s six 3-pointers -- also a career-high -- nearly matched Golden State’s output from beyond the arc as a team. With Stephen Curry sidelined for the fifth consecutive game due to a foot injury, the Warriors shot just 8-of-33 from deep.
NBA
NBC Sports

What we learned in Warriors' deflating road loss to Wizards

One day before playing the Grizzlies in Memphis, the Warriors again fell to an inferior team, this time to the tune of a 123-115 final score against the Washington Wizards, who had lost eight of their last 10 games. Coming into the contest, the Wizards ranked 25th in defensive rating...
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (knee) available, starting for Warriors on Monday in place of inactive Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Payton was listed questionable to play as he deals with right knee soreness. Not only has he been cleared to play through the ailment, with Klay Thompson sidelined due to right Achilles tendon injury management, Payton will also start on the wing.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Eric Bledsoe: Won't return this season

The Trail Blazers announced Monday that Bledsoe (Achilles) will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Bledsoe hasn't appeared in any games for Portland after coming over from the Clippers in early February. Though the Trail Blazers initially expressed optimism that Bledsoe would have a role for the team, he ultimately didn't make enough progress in his recovery from the injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection last week to address the Achilles issue, effectively ending his season. The veteran guard averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 25.2 minutes per contest in 54 games with the Clippers this season.
NBA
Reuters

Red-hot Grizzlies roll past Warriors

Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton all topped 20 points and the host Memphis Grizzlies closed in on clinching the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 123-95 shellacking of the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Bane dropped in a team-high 22 points, while...
NBA
Washington Wizards
NBA
Basketball
Sports
ClutchPoints

Is Warriors’ Andre Iguodala playing vs. Wizards

The Golden State Warriors have suffered some massive blows this month. They lost MVP Stephen Curry indefinitely, and they found out James Wiseman wouldn’t join the team at all this season. However, there has been some good news. Draymond Green is back in action, while Andre Iguodala is traveling with the team, which means he could return any day. Saturday, Iguodala was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards, representing an upgrade to his status. So that leaves Warriors fans wondering: Is Andre Iguodala playing tonight vs. the Wizards?
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Activated off injured reserve

Martinez (face) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Martinez looks set to rejoin the lineup against Chicago on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 11 against the Wild. With the 34-year-old back in the fold, he could be in line to link up with one of the two power-play units.
NHL
NBC Sports

Warriors need Kuminga, Moody to play more, not less amid slump

The Warriors have a lot of problems to solve and are running out of time to fix them. After Sunday's loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena, Golden State has lost five of six since Steph Curry went down with a sprained ligament in his left foot. Their defense has been porous, the offense disjointed, and with just seven games remaining in the regular season, head coach Steve Kerr needs to find the right buttons to press and lineup combinations to utilize to put the Warriors in the best possible position for when the playoffs begin April 16.
NBA
CBS Sports

Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Back with Saints

Smith has signed a two-year deal with the Saints, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Per Yates, Smith's deal to remain with the Saints carries a base value of $6 million, with the chance to earn the wideout another $4.5 million through incentives and escalators. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he caught 32 of his 50 targets for 377 yards and three TDs in 11 games. This coming season, the 2018 third-rounder is in line to compete for targets behind Michael Thomas (ankle) with the likes of Marquez Callaway (thumb) and Deonte Harris in the team's Jameis Winston-led offense. Moreover, there's a chance that New Orleans could add further wide receiver depth via free agency or the draft.
NFL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play Monday

Coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that Thompson will "most likely" sit out Monday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. Thompson started Sunday's game against Washington and tallied 25 points (10-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during the loss. He's played at least 31 minutes in each of his last 10 appearances, and it appears as though he'll get a breather in the second half of a back-to-back set.
NBA

