Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Solid in return

The Golden State Warriors have suffered some massive blows this month. They lost MVP Stephen Curry indefinitely, and they found out James Wiseman wouldn’t join the team at all this season. However, there has been some good news. Draymond Green is back in action, while Andre Iguodala is traveling with the team, which means he could return any day. Saturday, Iguodala was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards, representing an upgrade to his status. So that leaves Warriors fans wondering: Is Andre Iguodala playing tonight vs. the Wizards?
Comments / 0