Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Solid in return

The Warriors have a lot of problems to solve and are running out of time to fix them. After Sunday's loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena, Golden State has lost five of six since Steph Curry went down with a sprained ligament in his left foot. Their defense has been porous, the offense disjointed, and with just seven games remaining in the regular season, head coach Steve Kerr needs to find the right buttons to press and lineup combinations to utilize to put the Warriors in the best possible position for when the playoffs begin April 16.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO