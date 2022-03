Giddey (hip) has been ruled out for the season, Nick Crain of SI.com reports. Giddey has been sidelined since late February, and the Thunder ultimately decided to shut him down for the rest of the season. Giddey shined in his rookie season, averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 threes in 31 minutes per game over 54 appearances. He should have ample time to get back to 100 percent before next season, and he could be even more productive with his first stateside campaign behind him.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO