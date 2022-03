A federal court judge recently rebuked a New Orleans landlord for failing to comply with the terms of a settlement over alleged discrimination and harassment of tenants. Jerry Kelly Jr. had agreed not to have direct contact with renters for 10 years after the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center sued him in 2018 for, among other things, allegedly grabbing one tenant’s buttocks and engaging in a pattern of only leasing to “skinny White girls.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO