Police search after car break-ins at multiple locations in Bedford

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for information after they said multiple cars were entered in multiple locations in Bedford overnight in early March.

Overnight from March 6 to March 7, an unknown actor(s) got into separate cars at separate locations in Bedford. The vehicles were on Jets Road at two homes, Donahue Manor Road, and Robbie Ave. Police report that only $41 and two model cars were stolen as well as four different bank cards.

Police also noted that the cars were unlocked at the time. Residents are urged to keep their vehicles locked overnight.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.

