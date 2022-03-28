ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, PA

Police search after car break-ins at multiple locations in Bedford

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsbNj_0erznICG00

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for information after they said multiple cars were entered in multiple locations in Bedford overnight in early March.

Overnight from March 6 to March 7, an unknown actor(s) got into separate cars at separate locations in Bedford. The vehicles were on Jets Road at two homes, Donahue Manor Road, and Robbie Ave. Police report that only $41 and two model cars were stolen as well as four different bank cards.

Troopers search for man who stole state flag from Sheetz

Police also noted that the cars were unlocked at the time. Residents are urged to keep their vehicles locked overnight.

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

One dead, another injured in Altoona multi-vehicle crash

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Altoona Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on 17th Street near the off-ramp to Interstate 99 South and heading towards the Logan Town Centre. Police say at 12:44 p.m., Diane Derose, 67, of East Freedom, was driving a Saturn […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Richland Walmart shoplifter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the responsible for a theft that occurred at the Walmart in Richland Township. On March 11 around 12:30 p.m., an unknown person stole merchandise from the store before driving away in a red Ford Edge, according to the Richland Township Police Department. Anyone with information on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Officials find missing Bedford County teen after suspending search

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews have suspended the physical search for a missing teen that was last seen at his house in Saxton Sunday evening. UPDATE: Shortly after suspending the search, Pennsylvania State Police reported that they found Corey Pagel and that he was safe. Details are limited on what happened to Pagel as […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: I-99 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 99 Northbound near Bellefonte, according to 511 PA. Spring Township police and state police were at the scene and it has since been cleared. One lane was temporarily closed due to the accident. Details are limited at this time […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bedford, PA
Cars
City
Bedford, PA
Bedford, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Cars#Sheetz Police#State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
PennLive.com

Pa. woman doing 70 mph charged with hitting, killing mail carrier while having ‘medical issue’

A discrepancy over a woman’s medical issues that may have contributed to a fatal accident that took the life of a mail carrier will end up in court. This, after the woman, identified as Tina Marie Phillips, 46, of Graysville, has been charged with multiple counts stemming from the fatal crash last October in Greene County, Pa., as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports:
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for 4 people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of March 19. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the individuals on the charges listed below: Richard McClucas, 46, Stoystown area- wanted for rape of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 4 warrants: 1st-degree assault; 3 counts possession of methamphetamine, theft-receive stolen property. Julie A. Hansen. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Ivan H. Krell. Age: 28. 1 warrant: FTA; resisting arrest. Armani...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
WBRE

Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery. Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County officials searching for four wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials in Somerset County are searching for four individuals that are wanted on warrants. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals as of March 13: Ryan Vought, 28, Cairnbrook area – wanted on drug charges. Brudget Chalfant, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy