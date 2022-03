Wales will end mask wearing in shops and on public transport as well as the requirement to self-isolate after Covid-19 infection from Monday, the country’s first minister is set to announce.Mark Drakeford will announce on Friday that face coverings will no longer be required by law in shops and on public transport.Self-isolation will also cease to be a legal requirement, although the £500 self-isolation payment will continue to be paid until June.However, it will still be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in health and social care settings – and businesses will continue to be required to carry...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO