ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Taking sides: Celebrities react to Will Smith slap

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqOQF_0erzmuBt00

LOS ANGELES — In the minutes and hours after a joke prompted a violent reaction at the 94th Academy Awards, celebrities took to social media to denounce both Will Smith’s reaction and Chris Rock’s comment.

Will Smith, who won the Best Actor award just minutes after the incident, left his seat in the audience and went on stage, where he struck comedian Chris Rock. Rock was on stage presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, and made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Many celebrities focused on the violence, immediately condemning Smith’s behavior.

In a since-deleted tweet, writer and director Judd Apatow said of Smith, “He could have killed (Rock). That’s pure out of control rage and violence. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”

Kathy Griffin, a comedian who was famously targeted for a joke about former President Donald Trump, posted on Twitter: “Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

Actress Mia Farrow took to Twitter, saying, “It was just a joke. Jokes are what Chris Rock does. Always has been edgy. This was a mild joke for him. And i love GI Jane.”

Actress and director Sophia Bush appeared to see both sides of the conflict, saying, “Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather.”

Singer Liam Payne told Good Morning Britain, “I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had that right to do,” and also said he had to leave his chair because the moment was so emotionally fraught.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement saying it would not investigate or pursue charges against Smith because Rock did not file a report, NBC News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Academy Issues Statement After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slapping Incident

Click here to read the full article. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” reads a statement posted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Twitter account about two hours after Will Smith walked onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith The Academy tweet then sought to refocus attention on the more dignified elements of the evening: “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Mia Farrow
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Nbc
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and his ‘girlfriends’ draws gasps

Amy Schumer took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio during the opening monologue at the oscars.Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall hosted this year’s ceremony, starting with a speech in which they made jokes aimed at The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons and Samuel L Jackson.After Sykes and Hall left the stage, Schumer made quips about King Richard and Being the Ricardos. However, her joke about Don’t Look Up drew the biggest gasps, due to her comments about lead actor, DiCaprio.“Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” Schumer said, adding: “He will leave it in a better shape...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Don’t mention that slap! Why no one was talking about Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars afterparty

So that was Oscars 2022, or, as the Academy possibly refers to it: “The Oscars where absolutely nothing strange happened, and how was the play, Mrs Lincoln?” Apparently some broadcasters bleeped out the Slap Heard Around the World. Well, if it’s any consolation, TV viewers, even inside the Dolby Theater it wasn’t much clearer what the hell had happened, mainly because of the Oscars’ discombobulating determination to carry on – with the palpably strained smile of a Ziegfeld girl who has fallen down and broken her leg in several places, but is determined to get to the end of routine with a grin, dammit.
CELEBRITIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

Oscars audience exceeds 15 million, exceeding last year

NEW YORK — (AP) — Television ratings for the Oscars rebounded somewhat from last year's record low, but the event clearly doesn't have the appeal to viewers that it once had. Sunday's ceremony reached an estimated 15.36 million viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen company numbers released on Monday...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

'Inexcusable!' Will Smith Issues Public Apology To Chris Rock, Says Slap Was 'Unacceptable' But Joke About Jada Was 'Too Much To Bear'

Will Smith has issued a public apology to Chris Rock, calling his behavior at Sunday night's Oscars "inexcusable" and "unacceptable." The 51-year-old Academy Award winner shared his regret about slapping Chris on social media, alleging his emotions got the best of him. Article continues below advertisement. While Will showed remorse,...
CELEBRITIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
78K+
Followers
98K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy