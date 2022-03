WAYCROSS, Ga. — Biologists in south Georgia set off on a grisly experiment at the Okefenokee Swamp Park that led to some “monster” results. Back in January, biologists with the UGA Coastal Ecology Lab found a dead beaver floating in the swamp. So they did the natural thing that scientists do: Set a camera up next to the carcass to see what monster would rise from the deep to make it a meal.

