ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Summer House's Andrea Denver Shares BTS Details From Ciara and Danielle's "Shocking" Food Fight

By Brett Malec
E! News
E! News
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Steph's Freaky Side, "Summer House" & "Love During Lockup" Things are about to get messy on the March 28 episode of Summer House as a shouting match between Ciara Miller and Danielle Olivera turns into a wine-tossing food fight. Co-star and Italian model Andrea Denver shared behind-the-scenes details on the...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

TLC Reality Show Couple Officially Divorces

Laura Barron and Tylor Strawmyer, stars of TLC's Unexpected, finalized their divorce this month. The two were married for over three and a half years, having secretly married in July 2018. They are parents to two children. Barron and Strawmyer reached a final settlement on Feb. 9, according to Indiana...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wonderwall.com

Vicki Gunvalson goes Instagram official with wealthy new boyfriend, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early March 2022, starting with this news… Vicki Gunvalson just went Instagram official with her new mystery boyfriend, posting a handful of photos of herself kissing him on her Instagram Story on March 4. The former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star has gushed about her new man in recent weeks, explaining on a February episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," "I am so excited. … He is the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He's like, 'I got that! You're not paying for that.' I'm like, 'Are you real?' You know, I'm touching him. He is frickin' incredible." She revealed that he's from Texas but lives in Newport Beach, wears cowboy boots, likes country music and will be 62 in May. She went on to claim that she "manifested him" after coming up with a list of the 18 things she wants in a partner. They first met and exchanged numbers more than six years ago — before Vicki's ill-fated romance with Steve Lodge — and reconnected a few months ago when Kelly Dodd reintroduced them.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Before The 90 Days’ Preview: Gino Feels ‘Hopeless’ After Jasmine Goes Through His Emails

Gino is feeling betrayed after Jasmine went through his e-mails without his permission. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, the couple tries to talk through their issues. Gino and Jasmine’s relationship has hit its breaking point. Their trust issues have come to a head, and they have to talk it out if they’re going to have any sort of a future. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 20 episode of Before the 90 Days, Gino is upset over Jasmine’s betrayal.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Denver
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Fight#Summer House#Italians#M Italian
HollywoodLife

Aaron Rogers Reunites Again With Shailene Woodley After Reports They Are Working On Reconciling

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted enjoying some time playing games at a casino and then attending a wine tasting in California with friends. It looks like things are all good between Aaron Rodgers, 38, and Shailene Woodley, 30, and they’re enjoying quite a bit of time together again. The quarterback and actress, who reportedly split in Feb. after getting engaged, were seen showing off PDA at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Friday and then a wine tasting at Demetria Winery in Los Olivos on Saturday, according to TMZ. In a photo reportedly taken during the outing, Aaron can be seen relaxing at a table with people while wearing sunglasses as Shailene sits beside him.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up for the Second Time

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have split again. Although the Season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey showed the 90 Day Fiancé alum saying 'yes' to Rusev's second proposal, Silva told Entertainment Tonight that she "hit [her] limit" with her fiancé, calling off their engagement in the days that followed. Even more so, the reality personality has closed the door on another possible reconciliation.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Whether Tom Schwartz Is Living With Tom Sandoval Amid Katie Maloney Split

Moving out? Amid Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s public split after more than 10 years together, one of their fellow Vanderpump Rules stars has addressed speculation about their living arrangements. "Nobody is crashing at our house," Ariana Madix, who’s dating Schwartz’s pal Tom Sandoval, confirmed via Instagram Story on Friday, March 18. "Stop saying that." Schwartz, 39, […]
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tommie Lee Speaks After ‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ Cast Member Talks Suing Joseline Hernandez

Joseline Hernandez has always been a controversial reality star. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” alum Joseline Hernandez is no stranger to controversial moments. She had plenty while she was on the show. In fact, a lot of drama centered around her relationship with Stevie J. However, Joseline had a number of feuds outside of the love triangle with Mimi Faust. She had altercations with Erica Dixon and Althea Heart. Many probably won’t ever forget the season 3 reunion because Joseline put her hands on Althea and Tammy Rivera while Stevie J. had a violent moment with Benzino. And she later put her hands on Mimi as well. So the reunion went down in history as the most chaotic one LHHATL has ever had.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Reveals Text Message Exchange With Emily Simpson Claiming Heather Dubrow Mistreats Producers

Kelly Dodd is at it again. We all know that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has it out for Heather Dubrow. They have had issues for years. But their feud significantly escalated since Kelly was ousted from the show last season. Enter Heather’s great return for season 16. It clearly did not […] The post Kelly Dodd Reveals Text Message Exchange With Emily Simpson Claiming Heather Dubrow Mistreats Producers appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
E! News

E! News

160K+
Followers
42K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy