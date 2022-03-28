ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSP searching for fugitive after high-speed chase

By Corey Morris
 1 day ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase near Meadville.

Cody Daniel Stokes, 27, of Titusville, has warrants from Crawford County for theft and absconding parole, a PSP news release stated.

At about 1:15 p.m. on March 26, troopers responded to a local apartment complex to search for a Volkswagen sedan. Troopers believed fugitives Stokes and Zachary Ronald Thompson, also 27, also of Titusville, were in the vehicle.

When PSP attempted a traffic stop, the fugitives fled east on Highway 322 toward Cochranton. The vehicle reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to a news release from PSP.

Following turns on Townhall Road and on State Route 285, PSP lost sight of the vehicle. A search for the vehicle came up empty.

Fugitive arrested after Elk Creek Township crash

Thompson was arrested on March 27.

Stokes remains at large. PSP is asking anyone with information about Stokes to call PSP Meadville at (814) 332-6911.

