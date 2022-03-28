ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory MPs call for home early abortion service to be made permanent

BBC
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Tory MPs are urging colleagues to vote in favour of an abortion service which allows women to take tablets to terminate early pregnancies at home. The service was brought in during the pandemic, meaning women could take the pills up to 10 weeks into their pregnancy without visiting a...

