ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Child tripped up by Paul Gascoigne at Ibrox was his agent’s son

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSoLu_0erzlsSe00

Paul Gascoigne’s management company has stated that the child he tripped up at Ibrox on Saturday was his agent’s son.

Gascoigne came under criticism after footage showed him tripping up a child after beckoning him on to the pitch as he warmed up for a charity match.

The child stayed down on the turf before being helped up by Gascoigne and one of his team-mates in the side made up of former Rangers players.

A statement from M&N Management read: “The ‘young fan’ who was tripped up by Gazza at the weekend during the Rangers v World XI game was in fact his agent’s son.

“The two are constantly playing practical jokes on one another and play fighting. We confirm that no harm was caused.”

Gascoigne later made a brief appearance in the match against a team put together by Luis Figo and was allowed time and space to net a goal in a 3-2 defeat for his Rangers side.

The 54-year-old won two Scottish titles with Rangers in 1996 and 1997.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Paul Gascoigne Scores For Rangers In Front Of 40,000 Fans At Ibrox, It Sparked Emotional Scenes

Paul Gascoigne, one of England's most talented ever players, left plenty of fans with a tear in their eye on Saturday after finding the back of the net. To celebrate the club's 150th anniversary, a team of Rangers legends went up against a pretty decent World XI, with the likes of Luis Figo, Nuno Gomes, Ricardo Quaresma [who scored a Trivela, obviously] and Kaka featuring.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fit-again Andy Robertson had no intention of skipping Scotland friendly

Andy Robertson insisted there was no chance of him ducking out of Scotland’s friendly with Austria on Tuesday in order to focus on Liverpool’s hectic end-of-season schedule.The 28-year-old left-back missed last Thursday’s friendly with Poland due to illness but had no qualms about heading to Edinburgh to join up with his national team for the trip to Vienna, despite his club having some huge matches coming up as they chase glory in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.“I love playing games, I don’t want to be sitting in my house if I don’t have to be,” said the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy