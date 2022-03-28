Greensboro native helping people get access to clean water

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro native and Ragsdale High School graduate is making a worldly impact by providing access to clean-sustainable water to those in need.

Now, his focus has shifted to helping people in Ukraine.

Doc Hendley, founder of the non-profit Wine to Water told Fox8, the work he and his team have done over the past almost two decades shows anyone can be part of the solution to worldly problems.

The concept of Wine to Water was a random idea that came to Hendley in the middle of the night back in 2003.

“I had the phrase ‘wine to water,’ It was in my head, and I couldn’t get it out of my head. It was like a broken record,” Hendley said. “I didn’t even know there was a global water crisis until that night. And that night, I couldn’t sleep and just started researching about water.”

His research led him to the facts. That hundreds of thousands of people around the world don’t have access to clean, sustainable water.

“I learned that there are women and kids all over the world walking 4-5 hours every single morning to get their water and that water isn’t nice and clean like what we have to drink. It’s actually making them sick,” Hendley explained.

Six months later, Hendley, who was a bartender and student at NC State University at the time, moved to Sudan, Africa, to start his non-profit.

Wine to Water installed water wells and taught locals how to create and fix wells.

Since then, Hendley and his team of about 60 people, have traveled to roughly 48 countries and provided millions of gallons of drinking water to people in need.

Now, in the middle of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Wine to Water is doing what it does best; routing small water filters into the country for victims of war.

“This one filter can help up to 100 people have clean water in one day,” Hendley said.

The filters are simple to use.

“They can take this filter…stick it in their pocket, if there’s an empty plastic bottle sitting somewhere on the side of the road, or the trash can, they can take it and fill it with dirty, nasty water like this. Turn it around, squeeze it and you’re going to get 99.999% clean water coming out the other end,” Hendley explained.

He wants people living small with big ideas to understand they can make a difference too.

“I just want to encourage everyone out there watching this, whether you’re a bartender, whether you’re a stay-at-home momma, whether you’re a schoolteacher, whether you’re a CEO of a massive company, it doesn’t matter. We all have the ability to change the world,” Hendley said.

Local businesses in the Triad and beyond are helping sponsor the filters going to Ukraine.

You can even have a company-sponsored event where you can create the filters as a team.

For more information on how you can help Wine to Water in its mission, head over to winetowater.org.

