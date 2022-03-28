In retaliation for Swiss sanctions, Russian secret service agents in Moscow have seized Audemars Piguet watches worth millions of dollars
Audemars Piguet watches worth millions of dollars have been confiscated by Russian special agents in Moscow apparently in retaliation to Switzerland’s sanctions over the Ukraine war, Bloomberg reported. Citing Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, the news report states that the watches were seized from a local subsidiary of the luxury watch...luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0