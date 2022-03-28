ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IL

Illinois police officer shot following chase, suspect arrested

By Bradley Zimmerman
informnny.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois police officer is recovering from a serious gunshot wound he suffered Saturday night while arresting a man. The man who police say...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Officers chase ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in car, on foot before arresting him inside Mississippi bar

Deputies in Louisiana and Mississippi chased a drive-by shooting suspect Thursday in a car and on foot before arresting him inside a Natchez Main Street bar. Authorities said officers received a call about a suspect fleeing from a drive-by shooting in Concordia Parish and the suspect crossed the Mississippi River bridge on U.S. 84 into Natchez.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
AL.com

Shot fired at Brighton police officer during Friday-night chase

A search is ongoing after a motorcyclist fleeing from police fired a shot at the pursuing officer in western Jefferson County Friday night. Just before 9 p.m., a Brighton officer notified dispatch that he observed a white motorcycle traveling northbound in the 4500 block of Bessemer Super Highway, and that he was going to attempt a traffic stop.
BRIGHTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, IL
State
Illinois State
Brown County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WKRC

Video: Blue Ash Police seek suspect accused of leading officer on a high-speed chase

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Blue Ash Police released dashcam video of a short high-speed chase in an effort to identify the driver. An officer tried to pull over the driver on Ashwood Drive on Sunday. He told the driver to put the car in park, instead, the driver is seen taking off. He heads onto Reed Hartman Highway with the officer behind him. The officer tells dispatch the driver is going 90 mph on city streets.
BLUE ASH, OH
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Danville Burglary Suspects Arrested After Abandoning Car In Pleasanton Following I-680 Chase

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A group of Danville burglary suspects were arrested Wednesday after abandoning their vehicle in Pleasanton following a chase along Interstate Highway 680, police said. Police converged on the area of Bernal Ave. and W. Lagoon Rd. just west of the Bernal exit off I-680 at around 11:30 a.m. Neighborhood streets in the area were closed and officers holding rifles and a K9 unit were seen searching a grassy area south of Bernal Ave. and between W. Lagoon and the highway. According to Pleasanton police, about an hour earlier, officers had responded to an auto burglary report with the...
PLEASANTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Central Illinois#Wcia
Complex

12-Year-Old-Girl Fatally Shoots Her Cousin, Then Herself While on Instagram Live in ‘Freak Accident’

A 12-year-old girl shot and killed her 14-year-old cousin and herself on Instagram Live during what her mother is now calling a “freak accident,” per KSDK. Paris Harvey shot Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself, on Friday before 2 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. The girl’s mother, Shanise Harvey, said she left Paris with family after a birthday party.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police hunt for prisoner on the run in just underwear and socks

Police officers are searching for a prisoner who escaped custody wearing just underwear and socks.Dorset Police said it is carrying out “extensive searches” to find Kyle Darren Eglington, 32, and are appealing to the public for information.The force said it received a report at 11.12am on Saturday that Eglington had made off from a court prisoner transit van in Hardy Road, Poole, having assaulted security officers.It was reported that he was only wearing underwear and socks when he fled the van, police added.Eglington has been described as white, five feet 11 inches tall and of medium build, with dark brown...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy