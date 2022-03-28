Burns Fire Department welcomes new Lieutenant

Ithaca Police Lieutenant Scott Garin completes a 21-year career in law enforcement in Ithaca Saturday after accepting a position at another local law enforcement agency. During his time at the Ithaca Police Department, Garin has been a long-standing member of the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team where he assisted in the peaceful resolution of countless critical incidents throughout his career. He managed the Ithaca Police Recruitment Team and was the head of the department’s Peer’s Program, which assists officers with navigating complex issues such as PTSD, cumulative stress disorder, and processing critical incidents.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO