GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 17-year-old was the first to fire his gun during an argument with two other teens at Tanger Outlets Wednesday afternoon. Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said on Thursday that a 15-year-old boy returned fire. A 4-year-old boy and his 27-year-old mother were both wounded, along with both teens. Police had said Wednesday evening that five people were shot but Ngalula corrected that to four Thursday. All of them are still in the hospital. The 4-year-old remains in critical condition, while the mother and the teens are in stable condition, Ngalula said.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO