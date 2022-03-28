ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Drag show returning to SUNY Adirondack

By Jay Petrequin
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Joe D’Angio has brought his drag queen persona across the country, to stages around the world, and even to the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump. Next month, he’s coming to SUNY Adirondack.

D’Angio’s persona, “Pissi Myles,” is coming to Slay ADK, SUNY Adirondack’s annual drag show, on April 8 at the college theater. The show raises money benefitting LGBTQ+ students.

Funds for startups, small businesses in Glens Falls

Pissi Myles – a pun on the name of actress Missy Pyle – took off for D’Angio after performing in “Philly Drag Wars.” The Myles character won the show, using a level of sass and character that D’Angio himself is sometimes surprised by.

“Pissi’s a monster,” he said in a release from SUNY Adirondack. “I’m definitely a bit more subdued than she is. I’m probably a bit more reserved, a bit more introspective.”

Myles has performed in more spaces than just the stage. During the Trump impeachment hearings in 2019. The character stood outside during the hearings, donning the title of “Impeachment Queen” and reporting through the process as only a drag queen can – with aggressive wit and mirth. D’Angio has also donned the persona in support of transgendered communities on Internation Women’s Day.

Huge Adirondack chair coming to downtown Glens Falls

“The thing people should know best about me is that I don’t shy away from making a point,” D’Angio said. “People make the mistake of thinking that, because drag queens are now public personas, that they have to have some kind of decorum, but I think the beauty of drag is that it turns everything on its head.”

Myles will be joined by a court of other queens at SUNY Adirondack, including Lexxi Pro, Sara Tonin, Gemmarhoid, Typhoid Mary, London Jae Precise and Emily Precise. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. April 8. Tickets are free for SUNY Adirondack students, $20 for visitors, and can be obtained online .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

