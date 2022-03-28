ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s budget faces midterm headwinds

By Jennifer Scholtes
 17 hours ago
“Budgets are statements of values,” President Joe Biden said in a statement, calling his request a “clear message” that the U.S. values “safety and security at home and around the world,” as well as “fiscal responsibility” and investments in “equitable growth.” | Petr David Josek/AP Photo

Updated: 03/28/2022 07:06 PM EDT

Congressional Republicans are entering budget talks with the swagger of a party betting on major midterm gains, swiftly bucking the fresh funding request President Joe Biden laid out Monday.

The president’s second budget request details his spending wishes for the fiscal year that will dawn in October, a month before the Election Day that could shift control of Congress. Republican leaders are confident they will claw back the majority in at least one chamber, emboldening their push for changes.

Biden implored Congress in his budget plan Monday to boost national security funding to $813 billion, a 4 percent hike that exceeds the increase he proposed last year. But Republicans say that sum would be swallowed by rising inflation and needs to substantially increase before the two parties can fund the government beyond September.

On its face, Biden’s request calls for $769 billion in non-defense spending on the other side of the ledger. Republicans note that the funding total would exceed $800 billion, all told, because of savings from mandatory programs. And it’s a boost they won’t abide.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), his party’s top Senate appropriator, said Monday that Biden has “again proposed a fiscal blueprint that overspends on wasteful domestic programs and fails to adequately provide for our nation’s defense.”

“In other words, more of the same,” Shelby said.

Shelby just got done celebrating this month’s final passage of the bipartisan, $1.5 trillion spending package that funds the government through September. But that cross-party praise now ceases as Republicans position themselves in the next round of budget negotiations.

The president’s request shows how priorities in Washington have already shifted, even before voters head to the polls on Nov. 8 to decide the new makeup of Congress.

“Budgets are statements of values,” Biden said in a statement, calling his request a “clear message” that the U.S. values “safety and security at home and around the world,” as well as “fiscal responsibility” and investments in “equitable growth.”

Biden’s call for $773 billion in Pentagon funding is itself an acknowledgment that top lawmakers in both parties have rapidly embraced higher defense totals in the month since Russia invaded Ukraine. Lamenting the shift, progressive Democrats are already urging the president to do everything in his power to “resist” calls for increased defense funding , after they first lost that battle earlier this month when the president signed a $1.5 trillion government funding package that increased current national defense spending by 6 percent.

While the new fiscal year doesn’t begin for more than six months, Biden is using his budget request to detail plans he wants Congress to clear before then, including a major tax revamp that could help Democrats revive slices of their beleaguered Build Back Better package .

The president’s budget acknowledges savings and revenue that would flow, for example, from tweaking the tax code and enacting policies that would drive down prescription drug prices — policies Democratic leaders want to pass within a slimmed-down version of the social spending package.

“We’ve been clear that the president wants to sign legislation that cuts costs for families and reduces the deficit,” White House budget director Shalanda Young told reporters.

The president is asking Congress to impose more aggressive tax rules on the nation’s richest households, a proposal he predicts would drum up $360 billion in revenue over the next decade. The so-called Billionaire Minimum Income Tax would hit taxpayers worth more than $100 million, forcing them to pay at least 20 percent in taxes on both their incomes and unrealized gains like stocks.

Taxing gains like that, before they’re cashed out, would be a substantial change to the way the federal government extracts cash from the top 0.01 percent of households. The Biden administration says true billionaires would make up half of those subjected to the new rules, ensuring “the wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters.”

Democrats in Congress already tried to advance similar proposals last year as part of the climate and social spending plan. A whopping offset like that could potentially alleviate worries about deficit spending as Biden attempts to woo moderates such as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who said this month that he is open to talking about resuscitating some elements of the Build Back Better package, beginning with negotiations on prescription drug savings and tax reform.

Counting the “billionaires” tax plan, the White House predicts the policies Biden outlined in his budget request would reduce deficits by more than $1 trillion over a decade, if enacted.

The budget request acknowledges the spiraling inflation U.S. households have been experiencing in recent months, attributing the rising prices to the pandemic, supply chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Cecilia Rouse, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, said that by lowering the deficit, the president’s budget policies would “help ease long term inflationary pressures and make our fiscal trajectory more sustainable.”

“We expect the economy to normalize,” Rouse said Monday. “There’s tremendous uncertainty, but we and other external forecasters expected inflation will ease over the coming year.”

