Pacers C Myles Turner won't return this season due to foot injury

By Luke Adams
 20 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers see no reason to rush back center Myles Turner with the team out of playoff contention. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pacers center Myles Turner will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).

Turner, who turned 26 last Thursday, has been sidelined since January 14 due to a stress reaction in his left foot. According to Wojnarowski, Turner has made “good progress” in his recovery, but the Pacers only have seven games remaining and are out of the playoff hunt, so it doesn’t make sense to bring back the big man at this point.

Prior to going down with his foot injury, Turner averaged 12.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG and 2.8 BPG in 42 games (29.4 MPG) for Indiana. His name surfaced in several trade rumors earlier in the season, but his injury diminished his value to some extent and Indiana ended up moving its other center, Domantas Sabonis, while hanging onto Turner.

It’s still possible the retooling squad will shop Turner this offseason ahead of the final year of his contract. But with Sabonis no longer in the mix, the Pacers may be more inclined to keep Turner, perhaps envisioning him as their long-term starting center.

As Bobby Marks of ESPN observes (via Twitter), Turner is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and Indiana could theoretically use its cap room to to renegotiate the last year of his current deal, giving him a raise on next year’s $18M salary as part of an extension agreement.

Hoops Rumors

Kristaps Porzingis stepping up in clutch for Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis is showing that he can be a dominant scorer late in games, which makes the prospect of a future pairing with Bradley Beal very intriguing, writes Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. The Wizards only have two wins in the past 19 days, but Porzingis took over both of them, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter against the Lakers last week and 11 in the fourth quarter against the Pistons Friday night.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Carmelo Anthony on retirement: 'You’re going to hear it straight from me'

Whenever Carmelo Anthony decides to retire, he’s determined that no one else is going to break the news, writes Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. Anthony discussed the topic after Friday’s practice but gave no indication that he’s thinking about ending his career. At age 37, he remains a valuable weapon off the Lakers' bench, averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 38.7% from three-point range.
NBA
The Spun

The Raiders Are Reportedly Considering NFL Draft Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders are thinking about moving back up in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas dealt their first two picks in next month’s draft to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for receiver Davante Adams. It’s a move that the Raiders hope will get them back to the playoffs next season.
NFL
