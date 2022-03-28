ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siena poll: Hochul leads Cuomo by 8 points in hypothetical primary matchup

By Bill Mahoney
 17 hours ago
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul held a lead against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a potential primary matchup, but he was still within striking distance if he decides to run for his old job. | Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

ALBANY, N.Y. — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo trails successor Kathy Hochul by only 8 percentage points in a hypothetical Democratic primary matchup, a poll released by the Siena College Research Institute on Monday found.

Hochul would receive 38 percent of the vote. That compares to 30 percent for Cuomo; 10 percent for Rep. Tom Suozzi , and 7 percent for New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

There are signs, however, that 30 percent of the vote might be close to the ceiling of support Cuomo could receive. Only 33 percent of registered Democrats wanted him to actually run in the primary, and only 32 percent thought he did not sexually harass multiple women, the Albany-area polling institute found.

The former governor was viewed favorably by 32 percent of all registered voters and unfavorably by 60 percent in the poll that was conducted from March 20-24. That suggests that the multimillion-dollar ad campaign to improve his image that he launched a month ago did not move the needle much — in February, Siena found his favorability to be 33 percent to 60 percent.

To enter the primary field, Cuomo would need to launch a petitioning campaign and gather tens of thousands of signatures by the end of next week. He has not said whether he will run.

In a question asking only about the candidates who have actually entered the race, Hochul received 52 percent of the vote to Williams’ 12 percent and Suozzi’s 11 percent.

The current governor’s numbers have begun to stagnate. She was viewed favorably by 45 percent of registered voters, making it the sixth consecutive Siena poll since she took office last August in which that number has fallen between 42 percent and 46 percent.

But unlike her predecessor, Hochul has been sitting on her war chest . That was at $21 million in January compared to Cuomo’s $16 million, and it’s safe to assume her money lead has grown since then.

Voters continue to sour on bail: Only 30 percent of respondents said the limits placed on the use of cash bail in 2019 have been “good for New York,” compared to 56 percent who said they were “bad.”

That compares to 37 percent saying they were good and 49 percent saying they were bad in January 2020, and 55 percent saying they were good and 38 percent saying they were bad in April 2019.

“Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers – including at least 60% of Republicans, independents, voters from every region, and white and Latino voters, as well as majorities of Democratic and Black voters – say the bail law has resulted in an increase in crime,” Siena spokesperson Steve Greenberg said in a statement.

“And an overwhelming majority of New Yorkers, including at least 72% of voters of every party, region and race, say the law should be amended to give judges more discretion to set bail.”

A total of 70 percent of respondents supported a temporary suspension of New York’s gas tax, while 24 percent opposed the idea as lawmakers contemplate relief at the pump as part of the state budget for the fiscal year that starts April 1.

Legalizing drinks-to-go, another contentious budget issue, was supported 50 percent to 41 percent; an environmental bond act was backed 48 percent to 28 percent, and a plan to give the first marijuana retail licenses to individuals effected by marijuana convictions was only liked 33 percent to 54 percent.

Putin sets record for worst popularity: Russian President Vladimir Putin was viewed favorably by 6 percent of respondents and unfavorably by 88 percent.

“Putin sets the all-time Siena College poll record, previously held by former Rep. Anthony Weiner, who had an 11-80 favorability rating in August 2013,” Greenberg noted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy polled at 70 percent to 13 percent.

Siena surveyed 804 registered voters from March 20-24, and their overall numbers had a margin of error of 4.2 percent. That included 369 registered Democrats, and the numbers related to the primary had a margin of error of 5.5 points.

View the crosstabs here .

matthew murray
14h ago

GOD help us if either get elected 😵🙏👹

POLITICO

