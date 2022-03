He wasn’t with the Chicago Blackhawks for long. Just eight short months, to be exact. But Marc-Andre Fleury leaves a lasting impression everywhere he goes. The future Hall-of-Fame netminder had a long and prosperous 13-season run with the Pittsburgh Penguins, acquiring three Stanley Cups with his first NHL team. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. He went on to play four seasons with the expansion team Vegas Golden Knights. His fun-loving personality and respected veteran status basically made him the face of that franchise. The Blackhawks were lucky to land Fleury when the Golden Knights decided to go in a different direction. Fleury committed to Chicago, albeit for a very short tenure. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and re-live his stop with an Original Six franchise.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO