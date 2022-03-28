ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Rivers casino hiring dealers with free training

By Michael O'Brien
 17 hours ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Schenectady Rivers Casino will be holding a free dealers academy in April. The casino has openings for 30 new table game dealers.

The dealers academy will be on Monday, April 11, at the Rivers Casino training center at 220 Harborside Drive, Suite #201 in Schenectady. Classes will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday for six weeks. A second class will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. if necessary. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.

There will be a training center for walk-in interviews (no appointments necessary) from 10 a.m. until Noon, or 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, March 29
  • Thursday, March 31
  • Tuesday, April 5
  • Thursday, April 7
Rivers Casino table games dealers will receive pay and benefits such as:

  • Hourly wages and tips up to $25 an hour
  • Paid time off
  • Medical/dental/vision plans
  • 401(k) plan with company match
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • A complimentary shuttle bus service from the CDTA blue line stop
Candidates must be able to work all shifts, including weekends and holidays. To learn more details and apply online go to the rivers casino website .

