The New Jersey Devils are playing the final half of a back-to-back tonight against the visiting Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center. It is their second matchup of the season with the first ending in favor of the Devils who won by a final score of 7-1. Forward Michael McLeod played his best game of the season in that victory scoring two goals and finishing with a faceoff win percentage of 68. The last time these two teams met, there was a different coach behind Montreal’s bench and Brett Kulak was manning the Canadiens’ blue line. New Jersey’s opponent has seen plenty of changes since their last game on Feb. 8, but that does not translate to an automatic win for the home team.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO