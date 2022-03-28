In photos: Christ Church Greenwich packs 36,000-plus emergency meals for Ukrainian refugees

A London taxi driver who led a convoy of black cabs transporting Ukrainian refugees from Poland has said the experience changed him forever.Matt Westfall, 52, raised more than £11,000 to get six black cabs, one car, and one van across to Poland to deliver humanitarian aid to refugee camps set up near the Ukrainian border, and transport refugees trying to reach cities across Europe.Mr Westfall, who has been a taxi driver in London for 11 years, arrived home on Wednesday and said “there are no words” to describe the four-day trip.“I’ve not got a big enough vocabulary to tell you...

ADVOCACY ・ 4 DAYS AGO