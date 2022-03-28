ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

In photos: Christ Church Greenwich packs 36,000-plus emergency meals for Ukrainian refugees

By Karen Tensa
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWICH — As many as 200 volunteers got to work at Christ Church Greenwich packing tens of thousands of meals to feed refugees from war-torn Ukraine who have fled to Poland. The volunteers put...

