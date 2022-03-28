ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Here’s Why Assessed Property Values Are Up In St. Louis County

By Steve Tanko
MIX 108
MIX 108
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Property owners in St. Louis County will be greeted with a letter in the mail over the next few weeks that will play a large role in how much their eventual tax bill is for next year. It's the time of year that the county sends out their annual Estimated Market...

mix108.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Saint Louis County, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Business
Saint Louis County, MN
Government
KMOV

Bird flu found in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza been found in St. Louis County. The county’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that a presumptive positive case of the bird flu was found in a wild bird. This is the sixth case reported in the state in Spring 2022, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Values#Property Taxes#Residential Property#Emv
FOXBusiness

St. Louis County former Ford mechanic awarded $20M in asbestos suit

ST. LOUIS — A south St. Louis County man who sued Ford Motor Co. over his exposure to asbestos has been awarded $20 million. In his lawsuit, William Trokey, 76, alleged that his exposure to asbestos while working on Ford brakes as a gas station mechanic in the 1960s led to him being diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of cancer.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
St. Louis American

St. Louis County Department of Human Services

HOUSING URBAN DEVELOPMENT - EMERGENCY SOLUTION GRANT FY2021 FUNDING. The St. Louis County Department of Human Services-Homeless Services Program is seeking proposals from suitably qualified entities to provide projects and programs that address the need for Street Outreach, Emergency Shelter, Homelessness Prevention, and Rapid Rehousing for St. Louis County individuals and families who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The total Housing Urban Development funding available for the Emergency Solution Grant FY2021 is $483,239.00. Proposals are due on April 5, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. Central Time. Request For Proposal details and specifications can be obtained at the St. Louis County Bids and RFPs webpage located at https://stlouiscountymo.gov/services/request-for-bids-and-proposals/
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Duluth News Tribune

Ramsay jumps into St. Louis County sheriff's race

DULUTH — Former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Wednesday will officially enter the race to be St. Louis County's top law enforcement officer. Ramsay will formally launch his campaign for sheriff with events at 11:30 a.m. at Palmers Tavern in Hibbing and 3 p.m. at the Greysolon Plaza lobby in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Union protests wages at St. Louis County health system headquarters

EDMUNDSON — Health care workers with the Service Employees International Union rallied Tuesday afternoon outside the Ascension headquarters here in solidarity with workers at one of the company’s nursing homes in New York. Ascension is a nonprofit, Catholic health system. Workers are protesting what they are calling unfair...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 21 Online

Gordon Ramsay Becomes Third Candidate For St. Louis County Sheriff

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay was in Hibbing and Duluth Wednesday to announce his run for St. Louis County Sheriff. Ramsay was raised in Duluth and got a Bachelor’s degree at UMD and Master’s at CSS. He served as police chief from 2006...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy