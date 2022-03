They’ve been trying to trade him. They may have missed their window to maximize the return. So what will the 49ers do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?. It’s a complicated situation, to put it mildly. He’s due to make more than $25 million in the final year of his current contract. He’s recovering from shoulder surgery. Last year, the 49ers invested three first-round picks and a third-rounder in Trey Lance. They’ve also given a one-year, $2 million contract to Nate Sudfeld, a clear signal that he’ll potentially be the backup to Lance.

