FOW: Man wanted for assaulting police officer

A 29-year-old Cleveland man is wanted by multiple police departments for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Steven Feckley Jr., 29, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service, the Elyria Police Department and the Cleveland Police Department for felonious assault on a police officer.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said he has additional arrest warrants with the Eastlake Police Department, the Strongsville Police Department, Brooklyn Police Department and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Feckley is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing 205 pounds. He was last known to be living on the West Side of Cleveland.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.

