India has signed an agreement to set up hybrid power projects on northern Sri Lankan islands in a deal seen as a strategic victory in its competition with China for influence in the Indian Ocean. India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is in Colombo for bilateral meetings, witnessed the signing, along with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Gamini Peiris, the Indian embassy said Tuesday.In December, China announced its own project to build power plants on three Sri Lankan islands was suspended due to security concerns involving a “third party.” An Indian official said Tuesday he couldn’t confirm if the...

