Tanger Outlets Lancaster Announces Spring Extravaganza Sale and Family Photos

Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Lancaster welcomes shoppers to kick-off the season with Spring Family Photos and a Spring Extravaganza Sale. The Spring Family Photos are presented by River Street Sweet Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. Photos will be taken by Laura Fisher Photography and located at Shopper Services in suite 312. For a $25 sitting fee, each family will receive 10-15 minutes in the photo studio with photo packages starting at $25. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will also be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. Families who check-in will receive a swag bag and plush bunny.

Shoppers can expect to see great deals throughout the center during TangerStyle Spring, which kicks off March 24. TangerStyle provides the best savings from top brands, with members of the free Insider program accessing 15% off at select brands. TangerClub members will receive even bigger discounts, and guests can sign up for the program by visiting tangeroutlets.com/tangerclub.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Lancaster Spring Extravaganza Sale and Family Photos

WHEN: Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, April 11, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 14, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Lancaster

Shopper Services (Suite 312)

312 Stanley K Tanger Blvd.

Lancaster, PA 17602

HOW: Photo sessions and packages can be booked here.