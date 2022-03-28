20 of the best-dressed celebrities at the Oscars

Zendaya, Simu Liu, and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Red-carpet fashion was back in full force at the 94th annual Oscars on Sunday.

From daring dresses to stylish silhouettes, actors like Kristen Stewart owned the dress code.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet also impressed in their ensembles.

Zendaya at the 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zendaya dazzled in a metallic shirt and sparkling skirt with a train.

According to Zendaya's stylist Law Roach, who posted the look on Instagram on Sunday, the 25-year-old "Euphoria" actor's sparkly column skirt and white cropped shirt were custom designs by Valentino.

Zendaya also wore silver wrap-around bangles and a necklace by Bulgari, according to Roach.

Timothée Chalamet at the 2022 Oscars. David Livingston/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet went shirtless in a sparkly cropped jacket from Louis Vuitton's womenswear collection.

The 26-year-old "Dune" actor wore an open, embroidered cropped blazer in black with suit pants and black shoes. While he chose not to wear a shirt , he accessorized the look with silver chains on his chest. According to CNN, the custom look was from Louis Vuitton's womenswear spring/summer 2022 collection.

Alana Haim at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Arriving on the red carpet with her sisters, Alana Haim attended her first Oscars as an actor in a silver, art deco-style gown.

The sparkly maxi dress with full sleeves and a scalloped, fish-scale pattern was styled by Rebecca Grice, who posted Haim's look to Instagram on Sunday. According to Grice, the dress was a custom Louis Vuitton design by Nicolas Ghesquière.

Renate Reinsve at the 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve stood out in a vampy lace dress with a fragmented hem and low neckline.

The Norwegian actor, 34, starred in "The Worst Person in the World," which was nominated for best international feature and best original screenplay .

Walking the red carpet, Reinsve wore a cream-and-black strappy dress designed by Louis Vuitton, according to an Instagram post from her stylist Karla Welch on Sunday. Reinsve accessorized with a silver chain and black stilettos, and kept her beauty look simple with her hair slicked back and deep-red lipstick.

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Keeping it simple, Vanessa Hudgens opted for a sparkly black maxi dress and let the jewelry do the talking.

Styled by Jason Bolden, Hudgens, 33, wore a sequinned black dress with a torso cutout. The look was designed by Michael Kors, according to a post on Bolden's Instagram page on Sunday.

According to Bolden, Hudgens' dazzling green-and-silver gemstone necklace, earrings, and ring set were by Bulgari. She wore her hair in a sleek top knot to accentuate the jewelry.

Jessica Chastain at the 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jessica Chastain had a mermaid moment in a shimmering ombre gown with a ruffled trim.

Jessica Chastain wore a two-tone dress with a plunging neckline and ruffled hem on the Oscars red carpet designed by Gucci, according to an Instagram post from her stylist Elizabeth Stewart on Sunday. Chastain's statement earrings were also by Gucci, according to Stewart's post.

On that night, Chastain picked up her first Academy Award in the best actress category for her performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

Kristen Stewart at the 2022 Oscars. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart stood out among a sea of gowns in shorts and a blazer.

Kristen Stewart, 31, who was nominated in the best actress category for her role in "Spencer," rocked the red carpet in a full bespoke Chanel outfit, including jewelry, according to an Instagram post by her stylist Tara Swennen . Stewart was styled in a sheer, white shirt, which was kept unbuttoned to expose a silver-and-red gemstone necklace.

Tati Gabrielle at the 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tati Gabrielle's cream and gold look felt inspired by Greek goddesses.

The 26-year-old actor, who starred in season 3 of Netflix's "You," told Elle UK that her red-carpet look was created by fashion house Hellessy's founder and creative director, Sylvie Millstein, in collaboration with RCDG Global and Tencel, brands with a focus on sustainability.

Gabrielle told Elle UK that her stylist, Jean Chung, wanted to aim for a "goddess" look, which culminated in a biodegradable, off-the-shoulder caped gown adorned with gold fringing. She paired the look with a gold chain and pendant and a dangling earring, with flecks of gold eye shadow in the corners of her eyes.

Lily James at the 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lily James was pretty in pink in a lace and tulle strappy gown with a high slit.

Lily James wore one of the most daring looks of the night in an embroidered dress that was designed by Versace, according to an Instagram post by the celebrity's stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray . The 32-year-old "Pam and Tommy" actor paired the dress with a silver necklace with yellow diamonds.

Laverne Cox at the 2022 Oscars. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Laverne Cox opted for a striking all-black ensemble, wearing an elegant gown with a structured cape.

Laverne Cox, 49, walked the red carpet in a bespoke black August Getty Atelier dress paired with Dena Kemp jewelry, according to a post on Instagram by Cox's stylist Christina Joy Pacelli. The stylist added that the dress was a modern take on Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga's signature architectural designs from the 1960s.

Kodi Smit-McPhee at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee made a splash at his first Oscars red carpet in a baby-blue custom Bottega Veneta suit.

Kodi Smit-McPhee, 25, made his Oscars debut wearing a powder-blue suit that was custom-designed by Bottega Veneta, according to the actor's Instagram post .

The Australian actor, nominated for his supporting role in "The Power of the Dog," was styled by Jared Eng, and he accessorized with eye-catching pieces of Cartier jewelry, including a diamond-encrusted watch , according to GQ.

Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jada Pinkett Smith looked regal wearing an emerald-green gown by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.

Jada Pinkett Smith dazzled on the red carpet in an voluminous, emerald-green gown that was from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2022 couture collection, according to People magazine.

The regal-looking dress consisted of a skirt and train covered in ruffles and a high-neck feature, which she paired with green heels and sparkly, rainfall earrings.

Simu Liu at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Taking to the red carpet, Oscars presenter Simu Liu stood out in a scarlet Atelier Versace suit.

Red seemed to be a popular color on this year's Oscars red carpet. Marvel star Simu Liu, who presented the award for best international feature film alongside Tiffany Haddish, put his own twist on the trend in a bold suit complete with a black bow tie.

Sharing a photo from the red carpet on Instagram, Liu credited Donatella Versace with the cherry-red look, which he accessorized with an Omega timepiece.

Emilia Jones at the 2022 Oscars. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"CODA" star Emilia Jones wore a sparkling ombré Dolce and Gabanna dress with a daring cutout feature.

Emilia Jones, 20, who starred in the Oscar-winning film "CODA," wore a Dolce and Gabbana gown adorned with Swarovski crystals, according to the Daily Mail. The ombré dress featured a halterneck style and a daring midriff cutout.

The British actress paired the look with a high bun along with simple silver jewelry and neutral nail polish.

Rachel Zegler at the 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty Images

Rachel Zegler's late Oscar's invite didn't stop her from looking lavish in a sheer Christian Dior gown.

While Rachel Zegler said she initially didn't get an invite to the Oscars , that didn't stop the "West Side Story'' star from arriving in style on the red carpet.

The actress, who presented the award for visual effects alongside "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi, wore a black sheer custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown with sparkly detailing, Elle reported.

She added further drama to the look with a cropped bob hairstyle and a gold choker necklace.

Jay Ellis at the 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jay Ellis looked suave in a white tuxedo with black accents, accessorized with a sparkling brooch.

"Insecure" star Jay Ellis cut a smart figure on the Oscars red carpet, wearing a white Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo , according to his Instagram.

Styled by his long-time creative director Apuje Kalu, the 40-year-old actor complemented the classic silhouette with a Movado timepiece and David Yurman jewelry , which included an aqua-blue crystal brooch.

Queen Latifah at the 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Queen Latifah brought a ray of sunshine to the Oscars in a canary-yellow dress with a cape.

Queen Latifah looked like an elegant ray of sunshine in a canary-yellow, custom-designed Pamella Roland gown , styled for her by Jason Rembert .

The dress itself featured a cape and train, and the comedian paired it with a white clutch and Chopard diamond earrings, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Mila Kunis at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mila Kunis embodied Oscar's elegance in a misty rose Zuhair Murad gown.

Mila Kunis, who spoke about her support for her home country of Ukraine while presenting at the Oscars on Sunday, opted to wear a silky Zuhair Murad gown, according to the Lebanese designer's Instagram.

Kunis' dress, which was featured in the designer's couture spring/summer 2022 collection, consisted of a one-shoulder design, a ruched bodice, and an attached overskirt, which she paired with shimmering silver jewelry.

Tiffany Haddish at the 2022 Oscars. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Tiffany Haddish looked chic in a green gown with a mermaid silhouette by Dolce and Gabanna.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram to credit her emerald-green, custom-made dress to Dolce and Gabbana. The gown featured shimmery sequins, a black bustier detail, and a mermaid-style skirt.

She amped up the sparkle with Pomellato designed jewelry, which included a unique white gold-encrusted necklace with 2,143 hand-set diamonds, diamond earrings, and a rose-gold knot ring, according to an Instagram post shared by the jeweler.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion made her Oscars debut one to remember in a crystal-embellished Gaurav Gupta gown.

Megan Thee Stallion opted to wear a crystal-embellished blue Gaurav Gupta number with a fitted bodice and ruffle train on the red carpet.

The rapper, who was styled by Eric Archibald for the awards ceremony, paired the dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a strappy pair of Stuart Weitzman heels in a matching shade.