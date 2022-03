YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Appugliese departed this life Wednesday, March 23, 2022 surrounded by her large and adoring family. She was born Marie Josephine Castor to Phyllis (Troiani) and John Castor on February 21, 1930 in her beloved Smokey Hollow. She was proud of her Smokey Hollow roots and cherished her lifelong friendships with the Nine Hollowettes.

