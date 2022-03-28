ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's budget will reduce deficit by $1.3 trillion in 2023, White House claims

By Christian Datoc, White House Reporter
Washington Examiner
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden released his budget request for the fiscal year 2023 on Monday, claiming its proposals will reduce the deficit by $1.3 trillion next year. That figure would mark the largest single-year deficit reduction in American history, and, according to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, is nearly...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

NBC News

White House considering Biden trip to Europe

WASHINGTON — The White House is considering the possibility of President Joe Biden’s traveling to Europe in the coming weeks, according to three U.S. officials and two people familiar with the discussions. The trip, which would focus on the war in Ukraine and aim to reassure America’s allies...
Joe Biden
Cecilia Rouse
MSNBC

Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

Following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s approval rate jumped to 47 percent. At the same time, new numbers show economic growth has been strong under Biden’s first 13 months in office, tripling the number of jobs Trump created during the same period. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the state of Biden’s presidency. March 5, 2022.
Washington Examiner

Biden low: 60% disapprove, 50% ‘strongly’

It’s hard to imagine it getting any worse for President Joe Biden. For 209 straight days, his approval rating has been underwater, and on Friday, he hit his low point. In the latest Rasmussen Reports “Presidential Tracking Poll,” 60% said they disapproved of the president, while 38% said they approved.
iheart.com

Young Democrats No Longer Consuming National News Under Biden

National news consumption is declining under Biden, especially among young Democrats. Nearly one-quarter of Democrats 18-35 said they paid close attention to national news last year, down from 70-percent in 2020. "If you're a Democrat or a liberal, you're upset because the news is all bad now. Bad for the...
The Independent

Biden’s granddaughter hits back at critics of his State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden has hit out at critics slamming his State of the Union speech on Twitter. Ms Biden, 27, who is the daughter of the president’s son Hunter Biden and has been part of Mr Biden’s official trips in the past, said the “hot takes” on Twitter over her grandfather’s speech “aged quite poorly”. “Wouldn’t be the first time a hot take on Twitter aged quite poorly,” Ms Biden wrote on Tuesday night, quoting the tweet of CNN political commentator David Axelrod. “SOTU isn’t meant to be distilled in 180 characters or less. But if I...
POLITICO

Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
Fox News

Dana Perino: “The Biden White House Is In Triage Mode”

On Thursday, President Biden joined fellow NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As the incursion surpasses one month, the United States has reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s defense by providing $1 billion in humanitarian aid funds, issuing harsher sanctions against Russia, and providing more weaponry to their troops in hopes of weakening Putin. Co-anchor of ‘America’s Newsroom’ and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino joins to discuss why Putin has been undeterred despite harsh economic sanctions, the Biden administration’s messaging on domestic issues amid international crises, and how Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown’s confirmation hearing have brought voting issues to the surface. Later, Dana pays tribute to the late Madeleine Albright, who made history serving as America’s first female Secretary of State.
The Pueblo Chieftain

The wars Joe Biden is winning

I sometimes wonder what more could be added to the horror occurring in Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion at the end of February, every major city in Ukraine has experienced the war. Thousands have been killed on both sides, and over 2 million people have fled the country. As bombing...
PUEBLO, CO

