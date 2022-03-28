Biden's budget will reduce deficit by $1.3 trillion in 2023, White House claims

President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden has hit out at critics slamming his State of the Union speech on Twitter. Ms Biden, 27, who is the daughter of the president’s son Hunter Biden and has been part of Mr Biden’s official trips in the past, said the “hot takes” on Twitter over her grandfather’s speech “aged quite poorly”. “Wouldn’t be the first time a hot take on Twitter aged quite poorly,” Ms Biden wrote on Tuesday night, quoting the tweet of CNN political commentator David Axelrod. “SOTU isn’t meant to be distilled in 180 characters or less. But if I...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 26 DAYS AGO