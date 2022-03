PLDT’s wireless unit Smart Communications has successfully deployed a fully functional, end-to-end network slicing Proof of Concept (PoC) on its 5G Stand Alone (SA) network. The PoC was completed at the PLDT-Smart Technology Laboratory (Technolab) in Makati City this month. This development is the latest milestone in PLDT and Smart’s foray into network slicing over the last two years. The end-to-end Network Slicing system at the Technolab is composed of slicing functions from each part of the network—Access, Transport and Core. This is a first in the Philippines, as PLDT and Smart join the first few global operators who have implemented 5G standard network slicing with “Slice Controller” for each part of the network.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO