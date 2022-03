A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man following what police described as a “devastating incident” at a house in Gloucestershire.The 22-year-old victim was found seriously injured on Friday evening and taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police said.A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody, the force said, adding that the pair were known to each other.Police had been called to a property in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood at around 8.20pm on Friday.Officers said a forensic post-mortem examination...

