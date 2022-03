ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville man will spend up to the next six years in prison after his son accidentally shot and killed an 11-year-old last March. Donald Platt, 37, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children on Feb. 25. He was sentenced to between four and six years in prison. According […]

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO