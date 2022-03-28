ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls vs. Knicks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdu2I_0erzh7dw00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on the New York Knicks on Monday night and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBCS Chicago.

The Bulls (43-31) are coming off a 98-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, led by Zach LaVine’s 25 points to help end their two-game slide.

The Knicks (33-42) are fresh off a 104-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons, winning their third-straight game.

List

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) is out.

Knicks: Nerlens Noel (foot) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are out. Quentin Grimes (knee) is day to day.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Bulls -3.5
  • Money line: Bulls -175 / Knicks +140
  • Over-under: 218.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Advice and prediction

The Bulls got a much needed win against the Cavaliers on Saturday as playoff positioning is in full effect with the postseason right around the corner. Look for the Bulls to win their second-straight on Monday. Take Chicago with the points and hit the under.

Prediction: Bulls 110, Knicks 104

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His NBA Future Very Clear

It sounds like Kyrie Irving will remain on the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. At this moment, Irving could become an unrestricted free agent this summer. That’s if he declines his $36 million player option for the 2022-23 season. Even if Irving declines his player option, he made...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Zach Lavine
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
Bradenton Herald

Lakers: Frank Vogel Perfectly Sums Up LA’s Season After Loss to Pelicans

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers enjoyed three full off days leading up to their crucial matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday. For the first two quarters, the Lakers looked every bit like a well-rested team focused on turning it's season around. They enjoyed a 23-point lead at half-time and then, it all fell apart. The Pelicans roared back in the second half and captured a 116-108 victory. After another depressing loss, The Athletic's Bill Oram provided a Frank Vogel quote that couldn't be more apt:
NBA
ClutchPoints

Tyronn Lue’s surprising admission on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell

LOS ANGELES – Gas prices in Los Angeles are among the highest in the nation. If you’re running low on gas, you’ll have to fill up at a deep cost. Like most people in SoCal, the LA Clippers are running on ‘E,’ and head coach Tyronn Lue is hoping his team can regain that fuel, power through the final three weeks of the season, and get some firepower back in the lineup.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The New York Knicks#Nbcs Chicago#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Detroit Pistons#Tipico Sportsbook Point#Bulls 175 Knicks#Sportsbook Wire
Bradenton Herald

Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Officially Questionable for Pelicans Game

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers have one of their biggest games of the season on Sunday. Perhaps it's a sign of the times that a game against the Pelicans is a pivotal matchup, but as the cliché goes, it is what it is. Regardless, LA will definitely need LeBron James on the court to capture a much-needed and get the Lakers one step closer to assuring themselves of a spot in the play-in tournament.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Says His Ankle Injury Is Horrible: "I Lost All Explosiveness. A Lot Of My Game Was On The Perimeter After That.”

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to capitalize on a good performance in the first half, as they blew a 23-point lead and lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in what was a very important game when it comes to the Western Conference standings, with the Pelicans now maintaining their advantage over the Lakers and holding onto the 9th seed for now.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add big man depth entering Raptors matchup

The Boston Celtics are bringing in some frontcourt reinforcements. The Celtics are signing power forward Juwan Morgan of the G League's Maine Celtics to a 10-day contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Morgan signed with Boston at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and joined the Toronto Raptors on...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant’s Career-High Against Every NBA Team: 81 Points Against The Raptors Are The Record Of The 21st Century

Was there a more dynamic scorer than Kobe Bryant? While Bryant never broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, he provided the world with some pretty memorable moments. Bryant is the only other player than Wilt Chamberlain to have scored at least 80 points in a game. He once finished with one of the greatest months ever and once scored at least 50 points in four straight games.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnsons' Career Record vs. NBA Legends: Only Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen Won Their Head-To-Head Matchups Against Magic

There used to be magic in the air when Magic Johnson played. After a stellar career, Johnson is regarded as one of the best, if not the best, points guards of all time. Some claim that his run in the 1980s might be overplayed, but in reality, it’s not and the number can prove it. When all was said and done, Johnson reigned supreme against some of the best to ever play.
NBA
FOX Sports

DeRozan, Bulls set for matchup against the Knicks

LINE: Knicks -4.5; over/under is 223.5. BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the New York Knicks. DeRozan is seventh in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game. The Knicks are 18-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.6% from downtown, led by Taj Gibson shooting 44.8% from 3-point range.
NBA
NBC Sports

Furious Kerr ejected at halftime of Warriors-Grizzlies game

Steve Kerr might have been mad at his players, but he took out his frustrations on the game officials at the end of the first half of the game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday night. As one of the worst halves of basketball the Warriors...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy