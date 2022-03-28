Bulls vs. Knicks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on the New York Knicks on Monday night and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBCS Chicago.

The Bulls (43-31) are coming off a 98-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, led by Zach LaVine’s 25 points to help end their two-game slide.

The Knicks (33-42) are fresh off a 104-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons, winning their third-straight game.

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) is out.

Knicks: Nerlens Noel (foot) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are out. Quentin Grimes (knee) is day to day.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Bulls -3.5

Money line: Bulls -175 / Knicks +140

Over-under: 218.5

Advice and prediction

The Bulls got a much needed win against the Cavaliers on Saturday as playoff positioning is in full effect with the postseason right around the corner. Look for the Bulls to win their second-straight on Monday. Take Chicago with the points and hit the under.

Prediction: Bulls 110, Knicks 104

