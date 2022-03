EDINBURG, Texas (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested last week after he allegedly called 911 and told authorities he killed his wife. According to a press release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, on March 17 at approximately 10:10 a.m., a man, later identified as Ismael Medrano, called 911 and stated "he killed his wife." Medrano reportedly provided address details to authorities, and deputies responded to the 2900 block of Davis Road to his report.

