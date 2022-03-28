Biden proposes $15 bln for election funding, including $5 bln for USPS

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it is proposing $15 billion over 10 years in election assistance to states and to support vote-by-mail efforts.

The 2023 budget proposal calls for $10 billion in new assistance to states for election equipment and personnel. President Joe Biden is also proposing $5 billion to the U.S. Postal Service to expand delivery capacity in underserved areas “and support for vote-by-mail, including making ballots postage free and reducing the cost of other election-related mail.”